Boney Kapoor to reunite with Ajith and Vinoth once again!

In his recent interview with The Hindu, producer Boney Kapoor has announced that he is all set to reunite with Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth for the third time after Nerkonda Paarvai and the soon-to-be-released Valimai.

The producer also said that he has never seen a fan following like the one Ajith enjoys. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project in association with Zee Studios, Valimai is all set to release on Pongal 2022.