Boney Kapoor: 'Valimai' has strong family content and solid action!

In his recent interview with The Pinkvilla, Thala Ajith's Valimai producer Boney Kapoor has said that the film has a strong family content and solid action. "Ajith has pulled off the stunts on his own including the risky bike stunts like wheeling", said Boney Kapoor.

The producer also added that the film would satisfy Ajith fans and film buffs alike. The first look of the magnum opus action thriller is all set to be unveiled on Ajith's birthday (May 1).

Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame, Ajith plays an upright cop in the film.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.