Book on Queen Didda breaks at number one on rankings

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Author Ashish Kaul's fourth book based on the life and times of the 10th century Queen Didda, titled 'Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani' has debuted at no. 1 and no. 4 in the 'Hot New Release' and 'Women's Category' respectively on Amazon.
This is the second version of his earlier book 'Didda The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' released in 2019.
Published by Prabhat Prakashan, which also published his earlier work 'Refugee Camp', it tells the story of Didda, the princess of Lohar who was abandoned by her parents yet rose to become the longest serving queen in the world. She guarded the borders of undivided India for 44 years. Not only did she unify the Kingdoms of Lohar (the entire west Pakistan), the Shahi Kingdom (Afghanistan & Iran) and the Kingdom of Kashmir but also created a single and formidable kingdom that otherwise was on the brink of disintegration.
--IANS
