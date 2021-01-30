Book on Queen Didda breaks at number one on rankings

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Author Ashish Kaul's fourth book based on the life and times of the 10th century Queen Didda, titled 'Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani' has debuted at no. 1 and no. 4 in the 'Hot New Release' and 'Women's Category' respectively on Amazon.

This is the second version of his earlier book 'Didda The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' released in 2019.