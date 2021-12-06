  1. Sify.com
  4. Bosco Martis opens up about his directorial debut

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Dec 6th, 2021, 17:15:03hrs
Bosco Martis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Rocket Gang'.
'Rocket Gang' is touted as a dance comedy, which features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles.

Opening up about the film, Bosco said, "The ultimate aim of any dance performance is to tell a story, and I have always approached a music video with the same idea. Making a directorial debut is an extension of that approach. I hope the audience enjoys the film as much as they have loved my dance sequences."
'Rocket Gang' will release on May 6, 2022. (ANI)

