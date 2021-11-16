Bosco Martis praises Nikita Dutta's passion towards her 'Rocket Gang' character

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Nikita Dutta, who recently scared the daylights out of the audience with her performance in 'Dybbuk', is once again set to enthrall the audience with her next film 'Rocket Gang'.

Nikita Dutta will play one of the pivotal parts in the film.

The film is a fantasy comedy dance drama with the art of dancing forming an integral part of the story. The actress's dedication towards her work has left her director, Bosco Martis heavily impressed.