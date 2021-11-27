Bosco Martis: The ultimate aim of any dance performance is to tell a story

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Ace choreographer Bosco Martis, who has helmed songs like 'Matargashti', 'Tu Meri', 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu', and 'Senorita', is set to conjure up a story on celluloid with his directorial debut titled 'Rocket Gang'.

For Bosco, as a director, a story finds its route through dance as the latter encompasses an element of free spirit as an expression of inner impulses. The director says, "The ultimate aim of any dance performance is to tell a story, and I have always approached a music video with the same idea. Making a directorial debut is an extension of that approach. I hope the audience enjoys the film as much as they have loved my dance sequences"

Bosco's filmography consists of more than 500 dance sequences to his credit. There's a palpable excitement to see how the celebrated choreographer would tell a story on the silver screen with his directorial debut.

The makers also released an announcement teaser about the film's release, it features five kids, five actors, a villa and intriguing music. The dance-fantasy comedy-drama is beaming with young talent and features former participants and winners of Zee TV's 'Dance India Dance'.

Produced by Zee Studios, the film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and a new crop of talent from all across the nation and is all set to hit the screens nationwide on May 6, 2022.

While sharing his excitement about the release date, Bosco Martis says, "'Rocket Gang' is my dream and passion project. There could not be a better birthday gift than having a release date for my work. It is a labour of love and hard work. I can only wish for the film to resonate with the audience and receive much love from them."

--IANS

aa/kr