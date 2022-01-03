Bosco Martis to project Aditya Seal's new shade on celluloid with 'Rocket Gang'

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Choreographer-director Bosco Martis promises to showcase a new side of Aditya Seal as an actor in his directorial debut 'Rocket Gang', a mainstream yet experimental film which blends different genres of fantasy, comedy, dance and drama.

While talking about his lead actor, Bosco said, "I had the best time working with him. He has an infectious energy that lit the entire set. Aditya was a perfect fit for the character for many reasons, and the audience will be surprised to watch him in a new shade in the film."