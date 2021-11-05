Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein join gay rom-com 'Bros'

The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals.

Eichner's landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures.

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actors Bowen Yang and stage and veteran screen actor Harvey Fierstein have joined the gay rom-com 'Bros'.

As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people.

The move reaffirms Universal's commitment to expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen.

Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a "smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

Nicholas Stoller is directing from his screenplay co-written with Eichner. Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church are producing with executive producer Eichner.

Yang exploded into the mainstream as a featured player on 'Saturday Night Live' and also co-hosts the popular podcast 'Las Culturistas'.

He is an Emmy nominee for 'SNL', and also spent the summer shooting another mainstream queer project -- a remake of 'Pride & Prejudice' set on Fire Island.

Fierstein has delivered iconic performances in work like 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and 'Independence Day'.

--IANS

dc/dpb