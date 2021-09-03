Brad Pitt reveals secret to his effortlessly cool style

Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrities in the whole entertainment industry and what his millions of fans all over the world can't get enough of is his effortlessly cool style, and the superstar recently revealed the secret behind that!



In a recent interview to an outlet, obtained by People magazine, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' actor revealed that getting 'older' and 'crankier' means his style is now about "comfort."

"If I have a style, it's no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have," the actor told.

The 57-year-old said he likes to invest in luxurious materials over flashy or trendy pieces and said his style is "lead by comfort."

"I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard," he continued.

According to the interview statements obtained by People magazine, Brad believes that "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that."

On a related note, the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actor recently collaborated with De'Longhi, known for its luxury coffee and espresso machines, for the company's first international 'Perfetto' campaign. (ANI)

