Bradley Cooper addresses past romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Years after speculations and making headlines of budding romance, actor Bradley Cooper finally addressed the past romance rumours with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga.



Musician Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumours after putting on an intimate performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars.

As per Fox News, Cooper claimed the chemistry seen between him and Gaga during the movie and subsequent performances was just acting in a cover story about the musician published by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told the outlet, referring to the way the two stared into each other's eyes as they performed 'Shallow' at the Oscars.

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. ... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience," he added.

Cooper didn't have anything but kind words to say about the singing icon Gaga brought to 'A Star Is Born'.

"She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that ... then it's just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level,'" Cooper said about working with her.

For the unversed, Cooper is currently in the spotlight for rekindling his romance with ex-girlfriend model Irina Shayk.

The two were spotted strolling arm-in-arm in New York City sharing their first PDA moment since splitting back in 2019.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015. The two reportedly met through friends and started dating after spending quality time together.

The duo even welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March of 2017. The couple called it quits in 2019, around the same time the actor made headlines for his performance in 'A Star Is Born' alongside Lady Gaga.

Cooper and Gaga reignited romance rumours due to their sparkling chemistry in the film and during subsequent performances.

However, as per Fox News, Shayk and Cooper reportedly split due to how much time they were spending apart. (ANI)

