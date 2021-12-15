'Brahmastra' motion poster an ethereal blend of mythology and sci-fi

The one-minute 14-second motion poster starts off from the depths of the earth and transposes to the nebulae set in the vast eternity of the universe, alternating between warm and cool colours.

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) After teasing the audience with a special video, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have now released the motion poster of the film that blends the themes of mythology and sci-fi.

It features voice overs by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who familiarise the audience with what's about to unfold. Blending the themes of mythology and sci-fi, it speaks about ancient powers that are unfathomable to the general masses before lead actor Ranbir Kapoor makes an appearance with Lord Shiva overlooking him.

The film is Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project and has been in the making for over 6 years, and this will be Ayan's first film after a period of eight years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Brahmastra' team was in Delhi to promote the film. Ranbir made a grand entry on stage before being accompanied by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on stage. Ayan too joined the couple on stage with actor Mantra and influencer Dolly Singh. The team also took a collective selfie with everyone present at the venue.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra' has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

--IANS

aa/kr