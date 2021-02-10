Brazil reports 1,350 new Covid-19 deaths, over 50k cases

The new figures have increased the overall caseload and death toll to 9,599,565 and 233,520, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brasilia, Feb 10 (IANS) Brazil registered 1,350 additional coronavirus deaths, as well as 51,486 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, has the world's second highest Covid-19 death toll after the US, and the third largest caseload, following the US and India.

Tuesday marked the 20th day in a row with daily Covid-19 deaths averaging more than 1,000, the Ministry said.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a total of 55,087 deaths and 1,864,977 cases.

According to the Ministry, more than 4 million people have been inoculated following the emergency approval of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Life Sciences and a vaccine by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

Some 51 per cent of Brazil's indigenous population living in demarcated areas and specific reserves have been vaccinated.

