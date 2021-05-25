Brazilian crime drama series 'Dom' in India from June 4

The series is based on the true story of a father and a son on the opposite sides of the drug war in Rio de Janeiro, and will stream in original Portuguese language as well as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the Indian audience.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Brazilian crime drama series "Dom" is all set to stream in India from June 4.

Featuring eight episodes of around one-hour runtime, "Dom" has Brazilian filmmaker Breno Silveira as showrunner, and it premieres in India along with 240 countries.

The series stars Flavio Tolezani as Victor, a young diver who, by a twist of fate, becomes a part of Brazil's war on drugs as a military intelligence agent. Years later, a disillusioned Victor watches his son Pedro (Gabriel Leone) become an addict as well as one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro.

The series also features Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digao Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and Andre Mattos in pivotal roles. "Dom" is directed by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira who also leads the writing team, which includes Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. Antonio Pinto composed the original soundtrack.

The original series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

