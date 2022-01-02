Breaking Bad: Anuj Kohli is inspired by legendary villain Amrish Puri

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Anuj Kohli, who was previously seen in the show 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', enjoys essaying negative characters on screen.

He says: "I'm really thankful to the makers of my last show, 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' who trusted me and helped me to explore an untouched, negative side while essaying a grey character. As an actor, I actually gained immense popularity and love from fans, after essaying the role of Vineet Bhatia, who was literally an abusive husband in the show. I look forward to portraying more challenging and promising roles. I would love to essay more negative characters on screen if given a chance."