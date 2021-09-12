Brian 'B. Dot' Miller to host new live hip-hop show on Spotify Greenroom

On September 14, B. Dot will bring Spotify's Most Necessary playlist to life to discuss rising hip-hop artists, debate trending topics in the genre and dive deep into each week's playlists edits with guests and fans alike.

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Following the launch of Spotify Greenroom, the live audio platform is set to debut its new weekly hip-hop show 'Most Necessary: Live' with host Brian "B. Dot" Miller.

Back in March, the streaming service acquired Betty Labs and in June, relaunched the live audio app Locker Room as Spotify Greenroom — marking "the addition of live audio as part of the Spotify ecosystem" the company wrote in their announcement.

"Since bringing the Locker Room app into the fold, we've been working to expand its capabilities, with the goal of creating a live audio experience that will delight creators and listeners everywhere," according to Billboard.com.

B. Dot, who also hosts 'Complex Bracket' said, "Hip-hop conversations are never ending. They start in the booth and usually end up on social media. I've never been one to hold back and for anyone that's followed my career, they know I have a lot to say," he told Billboard.

With 'Most Necessary: Live', B. Dot plans to "create a community where the conversations are not only engaging and constructive, but reflective of the weekly updates."

'Most Necessary: Live' will debut on Spotify Greenroom on September 14.

--IANS

eka/kr