'Bridgerton' cast reveals if second season's storyline will follow book series

As per People magazine, series stars Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt and Polly Walker teased what's to come while speaking with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, hosts of PEOPLE, EW and TNT's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, ahead of the Sunday ceremony's telecast."With all the books and the relationships in the series, I think author Julia Quinn has always been sort of saying the books are the starting point and the writers can have fun around it," said Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton."Yes, season 2 will follow the book in the sense that it is Anthony Bridgerton's love story. The main structure is the book, yes, but the writers are also having fun with it, like all the other departments are," he added.The 32-year-old actor further said, "There are always adjustments and twists and changes, so I'm sure that will carry on."Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, added that series creator Chris Van Dusen is "amazing" and, and as a result, "will do something amazing" with the source material for season two.The stars of the hit Netflix show were up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards on Sunday. Additionally, Rege-Jean Page was up for best actor in a drama series. However, the show didn't take home any awards from the ceremony."It's just so lovely to be back and to have a job after this year. It's been quite a year," Thompson said during Sunday's pre-show."So it's brilliant. It's nice to throw ourselves back in and see everyone again. And after everything that's happened, it's been really [good]. We've had a read-through [of the season with the cast]. It's just lovely to see everyone," he added.Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings ( Rege-Jean Page).Netflix announced on Friday that Page will not return for the second season of the series. His costar Dynevor, however, will reprise her role.The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a massive hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streamer's "biggest show ever."The series was recently renewed for a second season, which will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.Last month, People magazine confirmed that Simone Ashley had been cast as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. (ANI)