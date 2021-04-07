Brinda Gopal's 'Hey Sinamika' dubbing wrapped!

Featuring Malayalam's leading star Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari, Brindha took to her Twitter page to confirm that the actors have completed the dubbing. Lyricist Madhan Karky has penned the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the film.

Indian Cinema's leading choreographer Brindha is debuting as a director with the romantic drama Hey Sinamika.

Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film, Preetha of Vaanam Kottattum fame has cranked the camera.

Hey Sinamika also marks the debut of the popular corporate production house Jio Studios in Tamil.

The film is also likely to be dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam.