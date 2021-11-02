Brinda Karat flags incorrect training on Covid testing in Delhi

In a letter to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, she wrote that after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person, she and several other CPI-M members went to the nearest government centre to their office at Mandir Marg to get tested.

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday alleged personnel conducting RT-PCR tests in Delhi government centres have not been trained properly.

"There the test was conducted taking swab from the tongue and not from the throat, even though the test itself is known as the Oropharyngeal and Nasopharyngeal (OP/NP) test, which requires a deep throat swab collection.

"When I questioned the person conducting the test, I was informed that this is what they have been trained to do... My apprehension is that this could lead to incorrect results, if the test is not conducted following the strict protocol," she said in her letter.

She said that she doubted whether this is restricted to only one centre.

Karat has asked the Delhi Health Minister to look into this matter and correct any omissions in the training procedures.

"I would also like to mention that the staff in the Centre are not to be blamed as they seem to be running the Centre quite efficiently," she added.

