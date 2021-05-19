Today, after the decision by the Communist Party not to include the current health minister K K Shailaja teacher in the next cabinet, the social media started a campaign asking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to do a rethink.

It is not very often that Mollywood actors talk about their political opinions in public. Parvathy Thiruvothu has been different from the rest in expressing her take on relevant political issues.

Parvathy has tweeted saying that “Shailaja Teacher deserves to be in the cabinet and the people of the state deserve her able leadership. No justifications to this! The people chose their leaders and this sidelining puts the party in a very questionable position. What’s more important than immediate and able governance! Bring our teacher back!

Rima Kallingal, wrote: I mark my dissent. If a landslide win and 5 years of world-class service cant give you space in CPI (M), what can? This mandate was for you KK Shalaija teacher. For being the human face of this party.#bringourteacherback .

Ramya Nambeesan wrote: If not now, when will Kerala need her?

Shailaja teacher had attained great appreciation for her role in Kerala’s fight against Nipah virus and Covid 19.