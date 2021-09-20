British actor Brett Goldstein wins Emmy for his role in 'Ted Lasso'

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): British actor Brett Goldstein has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series' for his role in Apple TV+ comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.



Goldstein plays the role of Roy Kent in the show who is an ageing, often angry box-to-box midfielder for AFC Richmond who won the Champions League with Chelsea eight years earlier.

'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Apple TV+ sports drama 'Ted Lasso' had established a new record by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations. (ANI)

