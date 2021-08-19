British-Indian singer Sur's first Hindi single '5 Star Lovin' out

Speaking about his debut track, the London-based singer said, "While the inspiration for the song came from my own life experience, I feel we all can relate to this feeling, the phase that comes before people even realise they have a connection with someone."

Marking his foray into Hindi music, the music video features Sur with model and actress Shruti Tuli.

He continued, '5 Star Lovin' explores these moments. I am confident that its catchy beat and lyrics are going to make all our listeners sing along while feeling the emotions."

Sur bagged the Sterling Reserve Music Project for his Punjabi track 'Asar'.

Starring in the music video, Shruti Tuli expressed, "It was a lot of fun coming together with Sur for this beautiful track, especially after such a long time. I had a really fun time shooting for the music video."

Talking about the shooting of the music video being done during Covid, she said, "It was reassuring to see all the safety measures being taken, since this was being shot in the times of Covid. I believe that everyone will be able to feel this song, and at the same time, dance to this groovy music."

The song is a mix of Hindi and English, written by lyricist Siddhant Kaushal and Sur himself.

'5 star Lovin' is released on Music Means More YouTube channel and all audio streaming platforms.

