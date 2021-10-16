Britney fears return of paparazzi after end of conservatorship

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Britney Spears is opening up about her fears regarding life after her 13-year conservatorship comes to its expected end. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the pop star poured out her apprehensions and said she was concerned that her life will return to the paparazzi frenzy that it was before and any mistakes will make headlines.

The post, quoted by Variety.com, said: "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake."

Britney continued: "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

In September, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship, signaling that a termination of the arrangement was highly likely. Another hearing has been set for November 12 to determine if that will happen.

