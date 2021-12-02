Britney Spears, fiance Sam Asghari head out for international getaway for singer's 40th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney shared pictures and videos before boarding the flight. The couple looked vacation-ready in their uber-cool outfits.Britney wore a white full-sleeved tee with white hot pants and teamed her outfit with red coloured high heel boots. On the other hand, Sam chose a casual yet classy outfit. He wore a grey coloured tee with a pair of blue jeans. To give a more 'vacay' look to his outfit, he wore a blue checked shirt and kept the buttons untied."Oh the precious joy today!!!Me and my fiance are so excited to be going away .... as you can see I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics ... I've been working out and it's real ... whatever!!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!" Britney captioned the post.She also shared short clips of the couple sharing a kiss before boarding.In recent months, Britney has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."Her conservatorship was ended once and for all earlier this month, and this is her first birthday celebration post her conservatorship.As per Page Six, Britney is slowly embracing public life following the termination of her conservatorship, though she did recently decline an invitation to her old friend Paris Hilton's wedding due to the transition."She's emotional. She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence," a source told Page Six as to why she likely passed on the bash.The 'Toxic' star celebrated the termination of her conservatorship by enjoying a celebratory glass of champagne with her fiance, Sam Asghari."I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," Spears shared via Instagram at the time. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months. I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!" she shared on her Instagram handle at that time.Asghari also shared a video of their date night, captioning his own post, "Somebody's real happy we're going to dinner," as Britney danced to Salt-N-Pepa's 'Push It' in the passenger seat.The couple also enjoyed a Hawaiian getaway shortly after the conservatorship's termination.According to Page Six, Britney's newfound freedom also includes a renewed sense of body autonomy for the star, as she recently reiterated her desire to have another child; something she claims her conservatorship wouldn't allow."I'm thinking about having another baby!!! I wonder if this one is a girl...She's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure" Britney captioned a black-and-white image of adult feet next to those of a child standing on their tiptoes two weeks ago.She currently shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. (ANI)