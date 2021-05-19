Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair, and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos had a few interesting revelations to make on the subject recently.

"I've been working with Britney for almost five years now, she likes to play with her hair colour and her hair length. I'm very honoured she trusts me for all her hair changes," Giannetos said in an interview with Page Six Style.