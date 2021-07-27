Britney Spears' new lawyer files plea to remove her father from conservatorship

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Britney Spears' new lawyer has officially filed a petition to remove the singer's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.



According to Variety, Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as Britney's attorney earlier this month, requested the Los Angeles Superior court to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin as conservator of Britney's estate.

In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart even mentioned several reasons as to why Jamie Spears should not be involved with his daughter's conservatorship, and stated that he has "dissipated" Britney's multi-million dollar fortune.

He argued that Jamie Spears has "profited handsomely" from the conservatorship, noting his $16,000-per-month compensation from his daughter's estate.

"Indeed, serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears's potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears's fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008," the lawyer wrote in the legal document.

For the unversed, Britney was first placed under a conservatorship, overseen in part by her father Jamie, back in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.

After filing the plea, Rosengart spoke to several media outlets and informed them about the latest development.

"Less than two weeks go, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears. It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks," he said.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on September 29. (ANI)

