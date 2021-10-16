Britney Spears opens up about post-conservatorship life

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Friday, the pop star said, although she is grateful to finally be in the position she's in, she has some concerns -- mainly, that her life will return to the paparazzi frenzy that it was before and any mistakes will make headlines again."I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in ... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end ... and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me," Spears wrote.She further said that since being able to drive again, the paparazzi have started to swarm her car."The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school ... the kids are a big deal ... but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy!!! So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won't be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame," she added.Spears also said that she is "disgusted with the system" that made her conservatorship possible."I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country," she said.Spears then shared that she's celebrating Christmas "way early this year" as a way to "find more joy"."I'm celebrating Christmas way early this year ... because why not ???!!!. I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea ... and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past ... so I might have to do things a little differently from now on," she wrote.While the pop star's father Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator of her estate or person, Spears said that that she is "staying clear of the business" for the foreseeable future."Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime ... I'm staying clear of the business which is all I've ever known my whole life ... which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway ... God bless you all," she signed off.In September, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship, signalling that a termination of the arrangement could be in the near future, reported Variety.Another hearing has been set for November 12 to determine if that will happen. In the meantime, accountant John Zabel has assumed temporary control of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery is remaining conservator of her person.As her legal team prepares the songstress for life without a conservatorship, a source told People magazine that she is "very hopeful" and "thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."Spears, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, a few days back revealed that she is writing a book about a girl who is murdered and turns into a ghost. She did not reveal any more information about the project. (ANI)