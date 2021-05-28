Britney Spears pays tribute to Princess Diana amid interview controversy

Amid the recent interview controversy, the 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and paid tribute to the late princess.Britney shared two pictures on the photo-sharing platform. The first snap is an alluring throwback picture of Diana from her wedding day and the second snap captures a huge crowd gathered to see her getting married.Alongside the pictures, the 'Toxic' star wrote, "She never wanted to be the queen ... she wanted to be the heart of the people !!!!!!!! She was more than class."Calling her a 'sheer genius' for the way 'she spoke' to the way 'she mothered her children', Britney continued to praise Diana in the caption and wrote, "The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV!!!! She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date!!!!!"Soon after she shared the appreciation post for the late princess, fans chimed into the comments section and poured in messages, comparing both the 'legendry' women.One user wrote, "You have tons of similarities with her life and how the media treated her! You are also an amazing woman that has influenced millions of people. We love you, Britney" While Another wrote, "OMGG BOTH LEGENDS".On a related note, Britney herself criticised the BBC earlier this month, accusing the broadcasters of exploiting her troubled life with the release of 'The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship', detailing Spears' personal troubles and 2008 breakdown.At that time, Britney posted a message on her Instagram criticising the 'unauthorized documentary' and said that it got her in tears as it was very humiliating to see how her life was portrayed in it.Earlier, the songstress pondered how she has been judged brutally by the media during her career and said "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!"Meanwhile, talking about Princess Diana's interview controversy, Prince Harry and Prince William had released separate statements earlier this week after it was revealed that a journalist used deceitful behaviour to secure his controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995.However, BBC Director-General Tim Davie publically apologised for the same after the report came out and said the interview "fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.""While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today," Davie said. (ANI)