Britney Spears reacts as her conservatorship ends, says 'best day ever'

After it was announced by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Friday that "the conservatorship of the person and estate" has been terminated, Spears, posted a video of her fans celebrating the news in front of the courthouse."Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!!," she wrote in an Instagram post."I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney," she added in the emotional post to all the #FreeBritney supporters.The pop star's fiance, Sam Asghari, also celebrated the good news, writing via Instagram, "History was made today. Britney is Free."Since 2008, the Grammy-winning star had been unable to make personal or financial decisions on her own following a series of public struggles, mental breakdowns and her divorce from Kevin Federline, reported Variety.For many years, her father, Jamie Spears, was in control as the conservator of her estate. In September, he filed paperwork to end his tenure, nearly three months after the singer publicly broke her silence about her journey under conservatorship.In an emotional court hearing in June, Britney detailed her experience under the conservatorship, alleging that her conservators "won't let me go to the doctor to take my IUD out because they don't want me to have any more children." The pop star shares sons Preston and Jayden with Federline."I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money," she said at the time.During Friday's hearing, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart argued that Spears "was allowed to hire counsel, she had the capacity to make her own decisions, hire other people around her" in September, which should help her case.He later added, "We have disputes with Mr Jamie Spears' counsel but we agree with their status report on October 20 to terminate the conservatorship immediately."Following the judge's ruling, Mathew declared, "The record is clear, the time is clear" as the crowd outside the courthouse erupted into cheers. (ANI)