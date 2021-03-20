Britney Spears reveals even her mom Lynne wants her to sing 'again'

In the video, her mom apparently told her, "You never sing anymore ... you need to again !!!!"Britney, who is a mother of two herself, didn't comment on those words of encouragement. Instead, she said that she had never even watched the throwback performance, adding that it was "definitely from a while ago."The 'Criminal' singer recalled, "It's from one of the first trips I took alone, mostly I just remember saying "WOW Singapore!'"Though the songstress' mom and fans miss hearing the singer's voice, it seems the star has no desire to tour the world at this time.Last November, Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said that the pop star is afraid of her father, Jamie Spears, and refuses to perform as long as he controls her career, according to Us Weekly.E!News reported that the 'Toxic' songstress last appeared onstage in late 2018, just months before the singer would pull the plug on her upcoming 'Domination' residency at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.At the time, her father's health was failing and Britney decided to dedicate her "focus and energy to care for my family."She said in a statement, "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."Since then, the artist has not returned to the stage, a move that has prompted concern about her health amid an ongoing conservatorship battle.As per E!News, the star's private life even became the subject of 'The New York Times' documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'. It is an hour-long program that questioned whether Britney is being unfairly managed in the conservatorship.However, photographers spotted the 'Gimme More' crooner when she stepped out for lunch with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and her 14-year-old son, Jayden Federline, on Tuesday. The star appeared in good spirits as the trio picked up drinks at Starbucks and stopped by a local restaurant. (ANI)