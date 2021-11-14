Britney Spears still protected from Sam Lutfi after conservatorship win

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Friday marked a big victory day for Britney Spears as her 13-year long conservatorship was terminated by an LA judge who finally gave her sole power to control her life and money.



Although the 'Toxic' star is a free woman now, she still could not see her old associate, Sam Lutfi.

For the uninformed, a 5-year restraining order was signed against Sam by a judge in 2019. Earlier restraining order was issued when Britney's conservatorship was established back in 2008.

The Grammy winner's parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, at that time, accused Lutfi in court documents of taking "control" of Britney's life, home, and finances after moving in with her. They further alleged that Lutfi had "drugged" Britney, cut her phone lines, and crushed up pills to put in her food, among other accusations, as per TMZ.

Reportedly, a judge signed the 2019 restraining order after Lynne Spears claimed Lutfi had offered her USD 1,000 to "disrupt and take over" the conservatorship process.

Lutfi also at that time told media that Britney's conservators "ruined both our lives."

The restraining order also protects Jamie and Lynne, as well as Britney's two sons, Sean and Jayden. (ANI)

