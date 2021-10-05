Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney activists after legal victory

New York, Oct 5 (IANS) Less than a week after a judge granted Britney Spears' request to have her father Jamie Spears removed as a conservator of her estate, the pop star has taken to Twitter to thank her activist fans for changing her life, reports Billboard.com.

"Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship...my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it..."

Spears tweeted the message alongside a video of her vibing to Kanye West's 2016 song 'Fade'. 'The Life of Pablo' song peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went top 10 at Rhythmic Airplay.

Last Wednesday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears' petition to immediately suspend her dad as conservator of her estate, saying that having him in the role no longer served the star's best interests. Shortly after the decision was made public, Britney shared a video of herself flying a plane for the first time, noting on the Instagram post that she was "on cloud 9."

