Britney Spears to croon for Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'?

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are progressing well too.

The official remake of Malayalam super hit 'Lucifer' is titled 'Godfather'. This Mohan Raja directorial is to feature Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Mohanlal's role.