Britney Spears to open up on conservatorship at court hearing

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Singer Britney Spears is all set to speak at the court hearing regarding the status of her conservatorship.

Britney has been under a conservatorship imposed by her father since her breakdown 12 years ago. She was even hospitalised and admitted to rehab subsequently. Her father had stepped down from his duties in 2019 due to personal reasons and Britney does not want him to return.