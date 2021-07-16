'Bro Daddy' starts in Hyderabad

Bro Daddy has Mohanlal playing the hero. The movie is being produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted a picture of himself and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, announcing that his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy, has started in Hyderabad.

Meena, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and Jagadeesh include the cast.

Two new projects were announced with Mohanlal in the lead, which is rumoured to be gearing up as OTT releases. Besides Bro Daddy, Mohanlal is playing the lead in Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.

Though 12th Man was planned to go on floors first, the restrictions in shooting in Kerala prompted Prithviraj to start Bro Daddy instead.

Prithviraj has earlier directed Lucifer, a blockbuster hit, with Mohanlal as the hero.