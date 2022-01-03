'Bro Daddy' teaser looks interesting!

Mohanlal is John Kattadi, Prithviraj is Eesho John Kattadi, Meena is Annamma, Kalyani Priyadarshan is Anna, Lalu Alex is Kurian Malieakal, Kaniha is Elsy Kurian, Jagadeesh is Dr. Samuel, Soubin Shahir is Happy Pinto, Mallika Sukumaran is Ammachi and Unni Mukundan is Cyril.

In the teaser of Bro Daddy , Mohanlal narrates an old love story to Prithviraj.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing Bro Daddy, which is Prithviraj’s next as a director after the blockbuster hit Lucifer.

Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal are the writers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director.

Here is the teaser:

Bro Daddy is coming soon on Disney Plus Hotstar.