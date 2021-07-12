'Bro Daddy' to start before 12th Man?

Mohanlal has recently announced two new projects, Bro Daddy directed by Prithviraj and 12th Man, directed by Jeethu Joseph.
There were reports that 12th Man will start rolling first. As per some reports, the crew had already started working on a set and was waiting for permission to start outdoor shooting from the Kerala government.
Now there are rumours that Bro Daddy will be starting first. According to reports, the shooting of Bro Daddy is being planned at Hyderabad.
Mohanlal has Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Aarattu, ready for release. Ram with Jeethu Joseph, has its London schedule remaining. Meanwhile, the superstar is also busy with his directorial debut, Barroz.