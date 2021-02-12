'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to end with Season 8

The Samberg-led police comedy will conclude during the 2021-22 broadcast season as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused delay on the production of the season. The final season will consist of 10 episodes, deadline.com reported.

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) The popular comedy show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, will wrap with its eighth season.

As the news of the show wrapping up emerged, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars and co-creator Dan Goor shared fond memories about working together. In a statement posted to the official "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Twitter account, Goor reminisced on pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur.

"Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long," he wrote.

Melissa Fumero, who features as Amy Santiago, said that being part of the show was "one of the greatest joys".

"We still have a whole season to shoot!," she wrote.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs in India on Comedy Central.

