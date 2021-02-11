Bruce Springsteen could appear in court month end over drunk driving

The 71-year-old rocket will make a court appearance via teleconference "probably toward the end of this month", according to his attorney's office, reported bangkokpost.com.

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Rock legend Bruce Springsteen saw a major automobile ad campaign featuring him being withdrawn at Super Bowl, as a fallout of his arrest last November on a charge of driving under the influence.

The rocker was arrested in New Jersey for driving intoxicated. Springsteen was also cited on November 14, 2020, for consuming alcohol in a closed area, in a Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey.

The car brand Jeep subsequently pulled out a two-minute commercial featuring Springsteen, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," a Jeep spokesperson told CNBC.

The rocker has not commented on the matter and the commercial was still on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

The ad-film features Springsteen in the rugged American Midwest, promising "hope on the road up ahead".

