Bruce Springsteen, several Hollywood celebrities pay tributes to 9/11 victims

As per Variety, veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen gave an emotional live performance of 'I'll See You in My Dreams' at the 9/11 memorial in New York City.Before the performance, Springsteen gave a speech remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died."May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones," Variety quoted Springsteen saying.After the singer performed, there was a moment of silence at 9:03 am to mark when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center.When Springsteen and the E Street Band's album, 'The Rising', was released in 2002, Springsteen spoke to Nightline to talk about how the September 11 attacks inspired it."One of the most powerful images of the 11th, that I'd read in the paper, some of the people coming down were talking about emergency workers who were ascending," Springsteen said."The idea of those guys going up the stairs, up the stairs ascending, ascending. I mean you could be ascending up a smoky staircase, you could be in the afterlife, moving on," he added.Alongside Springsteen, other celebrities also paid their tribute through social media.Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey took to Twitter to speak on the anniversary of the terror attacks."On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever," Carey said.She later continued the post in a thread and added, "Still astonished by how many innocent people were lost in an instant, gone forever but never to be forgotten. Thinking of all the families still mourning their loved ones 20 years after that devastating and tragic moment in our history. #NeverForget."Actor Reese Witherspoon also posted on Twitter and wrote, "My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loved ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts."Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson tweeted, "It's been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #NeverForget."Actor Octavia Spencer shared an image on Instagram, along with penning her memory of the day."20 years ago I was excited because I was guest-starring on the sitcom Titus. I was up early running lines when my youngest sister called and said, "turn on your tv, we are under attack." I put on the Today show just as the first plane hit the tower. I called all of my LA friends and we watched in horror. I will never forget and mourn the loss of so many lives. Where were you that morning," she wrote in the caption.Several other celebrities including Patti Smith, Viola Davis, Phil Rosenthal and more, marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (ANI)