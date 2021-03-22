Bruce Willis celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Emma Heming

Heming took to her Instagram handle and posted a loving tribute for the actor, in honour of their 12-year wedding anniversary.She shared a photo of the pair cuddling up together and captioned it as, "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo. That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"She added, "We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person. There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet."As for how the pair spent their anniversary, Heming shared a glimpse of their family celebration in a photo posted on her Instagram Story.The picture highlighted a trio of cards, two of which were addressed to "mom and dad," while another was made out to "darling Emma." She captioned the snap as, "Celebrating a 12 year wedding anniversary today."As per People magazine, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2009, share daughters Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn. (ANI)