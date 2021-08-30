Brunei reports 103 new local Covid-19 cases

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections. While the source of infection of 49 local cases is still under investigation, 54 additional new cases are linked to 11 of the existing clusters, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently 1,829 active cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with seven of them in critical condition requiring respiratory assistance and 28 other patients under close monitoring.

Brunei also reported 61 recoveries and one death on Sunday. There have been a total of 725 recovered patients and 11 deaths so far in the country.

