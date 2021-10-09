Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak announce release date for 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'

Taking to Twitter, Paak announced the album's release date on Mars' birthday on Friday, posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins -- who serves as the album's special guest host."ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars," Paak tweeted.As per Billboard, the highly anticipated project will include their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Leave the Door Open' and top 20 follow-up single 'Skate'. Fans were initially expecting the album to drop early next year.The seeds of collaboration between the two artists were planted in 2017 when Mars and Paak toured together on the European leg of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour. One studio session grew into a months-long collaboration, with Bootsy Collins christening Silk Sonic and serving as the special guest host for their upcoming album.The new release date for 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' now coincides with Taylor Swift's next release, 'Red (Taylor's Version)'."Got some news that I think you're gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th. Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album," she wrote on Twitter last week.Swift moved her release date up from November 19, when many fans believe Adele will drop her highly anticipated fourth album. (ANI)