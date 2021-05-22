BTS announce online live-streaming event for fans on June 13 and 14

Seoul, May 22 (IANS) Popular K-Pop band BTS have announced an online live-streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the band and their fandom, known as ARMY. The two-day event will be held on June 13 and 14.

June 14 will see the 'World Tour Version' and showcase the group's foreign language songs.