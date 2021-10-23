BTS Army in for a live-streamed spectacle on Sunday

The seven-piece act's performance on a scale equivalent to an offline concert will be livestreamed from a stadium here on Sunday, according to Big Hit Music. It is BTS's first global online concert in about a year, reports Yonhap news agency.

Seoul, Oct 23 (IANS) K-pop superband BTS will hold an online concert, 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage', this weekend, featuring fresh up-to-date viewing technologies, its management agency has said.

"This event is designed to help our fans feel like they are at the concert in person," Big Hit Music said. "We've selected songs that our fans, Army, love." The agency said cutting-edge visual effects will help the audience enjoy computer-generated visual effects and images shown on large LED screens at the stadium through their devices at home simultaneously.

A multi-view live streaming service will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis, Big Hit Music added. The upcoming online event is taking place after the group scrapped its planned 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour' because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the online concert, BTS will, for the first time in two year, have live in-person concerts in Los Angeles next month. 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. All tickets for the event are already sold out.

--IANS

srb/