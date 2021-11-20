BTS blast at AMAs: 'My Universe' with Coldplay, 'Butter' with Megan Thee Stallion

Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korean supergroup BTS will hit the stage with British rock band Coldplay for a joint performance of their collaborative single 'My Universe' at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

It will be the first joint on-stage performance of the song by the two groups, reports the Yonhap news agency. 'My Universe' was released in September and debuted atop the 'Billboard Hot 100' main singles chart.