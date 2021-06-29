BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th consecutive week

Seoul, June 29 (IANS) "Butter", the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks.

"Butter" is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history.