BTS drops new single 'Permission to dance'

Seoul, July 9 (IANS) The Korean boy band BTS have released their new track "Permission to dance".

Belonging to the dance pop genre, "Permission to dance'' is another fun song coming from the band. Musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac partook in making the number.

The performance spotlights on BTS' energetic charms as usual, and the dance moves are easy to emulate, so anyone can effortlessly groove with the choreography.