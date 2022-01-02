BTS' Jungkook trends after sharing pictures posing with pups

Seoul, Jan 2 (IANS) Jungkook, of the South Korean super K-pop band BTS, is currently trending on social media after he posted an adorable picture of him playing with his two pet pups.

Jungkook posted the pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen lying on the floor as his adorable Italian Greyhounds, who are named Song and Paeng, rest on his stomach. He looks dapper dressed in a white T-shirt with a black pants.