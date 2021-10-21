BTS, Justin Bieber lead MTV EMA nominations

Bieber's nods include the best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and 'STAY' with The Kid LAROI, best video for 'Peaches', best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans.Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across the best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each.2021 MTV EMA nominees:Best ArtistDoja CatEd SheeranJustin BieberLady GagaLil Nas XThe WeekndBest PopBTSDoja CatDua LipaEd SheeranJustin BieberOlivia RodrigoBest SongDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'Best VideoDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'Taylor Swift - 'willow'Best CollaborationBlack Eyed Peas, Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears' (Remix)Best NewGiveonGriffOlivia RodrigoRauw AlejandroSaweetieThe Kid LAROIBest ElectronicCalvin HarrisDavid GuettaJoel CorryMarshmelloSkrillexSwedish House MafiaBest RockColdplayFoo FightersImagine DragonsKings Of LeonManeskinThe KillersBest AlternativeHalseyLordeMachine Gun KellyTwenty One PilotsWILLOWYUNGBLUDBest LatinBad BunnyJ. BalvinMalumaRauw AlejandroRosaliaShakiraBest Hip HopCardi BDJ KhaledDrakeKanye WestMegan Thee StallionNicki MinajBest K-PopBTSLISAMonsta XNCT 127ROSETWICEBest GroupBTSImagine DragonsJonas BrothersLittle MixManeskinSilk SonicBest Push24KGoldnFousheegirl in redGriffJC StewartJXDNLattoMadison BeerOlivia RodrigoRemi WolfSAINt JHNThe Kid LAROIBiggest FansAriana GrandeBLACKPINKBTSJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor SwiftVideo for GoodBillie Eilish - 'Your Power'Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil'girl in red - 'Serotonin'H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Best U.S. ActAriana GrandeDoja CatLil Nas XOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftThe 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14. (ANI)