BTS, Megan Thee Stallion's controversial 'Butter' remix out

The remix comes days after Megan filed an emergency temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, alleging that her label was blocking her from appearing on a remix of BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash 'Butter'.

On Tuesday, a Texas judge ruled in favor of her request to extend the TRO that permitted her to release the remix. The following day, both acts announced the remix according to Billboard.com.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: "LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27." She tagged the Korean boy band's Instagram page alongside her post.

--IANS

